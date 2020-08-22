Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy issues notice to Nara Lokesh, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, media

Ongole: Minister for energy, forests, environment, science, and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced in a statement on Friday that he issued notices to Nara Lokesh, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, managements of two TV channels and journalists regarding news reports of cash seizure in Tamil Nadu recently.

Srinivas Reddy said that the Tamil Nadu police conducted checks at Elavur check post on July 14 and seized Rs 5,22,50,000 from a car and handed it over to the Income Tax department. He said that after learning that few Tamil and Telugu media outlets thought that the MLA sticker on the car and the money belongs to him, he issued a statement rejecting the reports, to all media houses and announced his readiness for a full inquiry in that matter. But, he alleged that Lokesh tweeted false information about him and a Telugu channel telecast the tweets repeatedly to defame him while Bonda Umamaheswara Rao made allegations against him participating in a debate.

The minister announced that he issued legal notices to Lokesh, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, Bollineni Ravindranath, E Sambasiva Rao, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Kata Subbarao, and an English channel. He said that the respondents do not tender their apology, he will pursue the legal action against them.