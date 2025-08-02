Minister distributes pensions

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is steadfastly implementing public welfare and development programmes across the state, fulfilling election promises made during the campaign.

Speaking at a programme in Chimata village of Marripudi mandal in Kondapi constituency on Friday, the minister distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries. He emphasised that the Chief Minister is systematically implementing each component of the promised ‘Super Six’ scheme. This is a government for the poor, declared the minister, highlighting significant expansions to existing welfare programmes. He said that social welfare pensions have been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 under the NTR Bharosa pension scheme. He announced that starting this month, 108206 additional spouse pensions are being distributed across the state, with 5174 beneficiaries in the district and 799 in Kondapi constituency alone.

He announced that the Annadata Sukhibhava programme, which will be launched by the chief minister on Saturday, will credit Rs 7,000 directly to farmers’ accounts, combining state and central government assistance.