Minister Dola Shri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy Assures Support to Flood Victims in Vijayawada

Minister Dola Shri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy Assures Support to Flood Victims in VijayawadaAndhra Pradesh State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Shri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy visited flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, including Jakkampudi and YSR Colony, on Wednesday to assess the situation and provide support to victims. Assuring residents that the government is committed to assisting those impacted by the floods, the Minister personally supervised relief operations, traveling on a tractor to gauge the effectiveness of ongoing efforts.

During his visit, the Minister engaged with locals to ensure they were receiving essential supplies such as food, water, and milk. In a notable act of bravery, he directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to rescue two children trapped in an apartment building. Dr. Dola emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of the flood-affected individuals and directed officials to ensure seamless delivery of relief materials, urging that there should be no complaints regarding food and supplies.

Later in the day, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, accompanied by MLAs Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Kolikapudi Srinivas, inspected the severely damaged Budameru Canal. Despite the absence of an available vehicle, the Minister opted for an auto rickshaw to reach the site, demonstrating his commitment to the cause. He underscored the need for timely discussions with authorities to expedite the repair work on the canal, recommending that efforts proceed on a war-footing basis.

