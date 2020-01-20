Minister flags off boat services at Rushikonda beach

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday flagged off a boat service at Rushikonda beach, marking the resumption of the operations in Visakhapatnam.



It may be recalled that boat operations were stopped after a private boat was capsized at Katchluru in East Godavari district in September last.

Speaking after re-launching the operations, the minister said the government permitted resumption of the services after fitness tests were conducted. Srinivasa Rao said the government issued instructions that the operators should adhere to safety norms strictly. Those who violate the norms would face stringent action, he warned. Later, the minister along with Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana and others took part in a boat ride. Tourism officials Sudarshan Rao, Purnimadevi, Prasada Reddy, among others were present.