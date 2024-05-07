Minister flays Naidu for ‘spewing venom’ on Land Titling Act

Rajamahendravaram: Minister and Rajahmundry Rural YSRCP candidate Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has accused TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu of spewing venom on the Land Titling Act.

In 2019, NITI Aayog proposed this Act and the Modi government at the Centre sent it to all the States, he said. He explained that this law is not being implemented anywhere.

The Minister criticised that it was deplorable to start a bad campaign on a law that has not been implemented.

Venugopala Krishna addressed a media conference at his office in Srinivasanagar here on Sunday. He said that it is ironic that Naidu is saying he will scrap the law that is not in force.

He challenged Naidu to make a statement on the repeal of the Land Titling Act when he takes part in a joint public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister pointed out that the land resurvey has been completed in only 4,000 villages so far, but still needs to be done in another 13,000 villages.

He wondered why TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has not been able to tolerate the corruption-free rule that is being provided in the State under Jagan Mohan Reddy.