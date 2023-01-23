Minister hails Grama Sachivalayam system

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing Grama Sachivalayam system to bring village administration to the doorsteps of all sections of people in both urban and rural villages.

Inaugurating Sachivalayam building and RBK building at Bangarupalyam mandal on Sunday, he said several public grievances are being resolved in Sachivalayams alone eliminating exploitation of middlemen. Enlisting the achievements of government during the last three years, Ramachandra Reddy hailed secretariat staff in village and ward secretariats for functioning effectively and to the satisfaction of people.

He stated clear cut instructions were given to concerned district collectors for completing the construction of all the Sachivalayam buildings by March-end. He also called upon all the legislators and MPs in the district to keep a watch on the functioning of Sachivalayams. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, former ZP Chairman Kumar Raja, YSRCP leaders Amarnaravathamma, Sirish Reddy and ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present.