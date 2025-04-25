  • Menu
Minister hands over ex-gratia cheque to family members of deceased

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy handed over an ex-gratia cheque to the family members of JS Chandra Mouli, who died in the recent terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam.

On Thursday, the minister along with Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal, and joint Collector K Mayur Ashok visited Chandra Mouli’s residence located at Pandurangapuram and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family members.

The minister consoled the bereaved family members and assured them that the government would stand by them in all possible ways.

Further, the district in-charge Minister expressed his grief that so many innocent people had lost their lives in the horrific terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. The minister stated that the entire country stands by those who died in the terror attack.

