Minister inaugurates mineral water plant

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said the aim of NTR Sujala scheme is to provide safe drinking water to poor at cheaper cost. Along with city in-charge Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav, he inaugurated NTR Sujala scheme at 39th division here on Sunday.

The Minister said that in order to provide 3 lakh litres of safe drinking water to the poor in Nellore city, the government proposed to construct three big and 60 small water plants at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore in 2014. “But the previous YSRCP government had totally dropped this scheme only because of political reasons,” he alleged.

He stated that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has restarted the works as 26 plants were already completed and the remaining are in progress. Stating that under NTR Sujala, 20 litres water will be provided to people at just Rs 2, Narayana said the ongoing works would be completed by June 12.

Later, the Minister inspected the ongoing works at Mulapet in the city. NMC Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.