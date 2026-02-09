Epilepsy is Not a Mental Illness: Busting Common Myths

Our brain is a powerful tool that we frequently overlook in today's fast-paced world. We must comprehend that our brain is the primary signal source that regulates everything - our ideas, movements, feelings, emotions, and so on. The brain imbalance causes a variety of neurological disorders, including epilepsy.

Epilepsy is the world's fourth most common neurological disorder, characterized by frequent, spontaneous seizures caused by abruptly abnormal brain electrical activity. This disorder affects persons of all ages, can occur unexpectedly, and is neither rare, infectious, nor limiting. Epilepsy is not a mental illness, but rather a disorder affecting a person's speech, movement, emotions, and thoughts. Thus, epilepsy should be understood rather than cursed.

Common and Not So Common Triggers

Epilepsy can be caused by a variety of reasons, including inheritance. Many are caused by brain infections, tumours, clots, strokes, stress, hypoglycemia, a lack of sleep, and fever. Epilepsy has no age boundaries, beginning in infancy and lasting until senior age. While there is a substantial discrepancy between rural (11.9/1,000) and urban areas (5.7/1,000), it is generally known that urban residents have easy access to healthcare, but rural populations often resort to superstitions such as wearing amulets or conducting temple ceremonies rather than seeking treatment.

Consider Rahul, a 17-year-old who faints while showering. Epilepsy is diagnosed when seizures repeat themselves within a few days. These conditions highlight the significance of acting swiftly and intelligently.

Busting Myths; Prioritising Treatment

Strokes are widely thought to trigger seizures, but is it the other way around? Excessive screen time from laptops, televisions, and mobile devices should be limited to 30 to 1 hour per day for both children and adults, since it is more of a trigger than a cause.

Another popular misconception is that children develop epilepsy through vaccination and medicine, which is false. The proper treatment, such as antipyretics for febrile seizures or two to three years of maintenance therapy, can achieve 90% success.

Superstitions endanger people: it is advised not to place metal objects in the patient's month or restrict their movement. These customs pose a risk of choking or harm. Avoid providing patients who are suffering or have had a seizure quick food, water, or over-the-counter medication. Make the patient lie on their side to ensure good breathing and relax tight clothing, particularly around the neck. A seizure in a patient usually lasts between one and two minutes and ends on its own. In around 70-80% of cases, seizures do not reoccur. It is recommended that the patient be immediately transported to a local hospital to be treated by doctors and kept under observation for a full evaluation and treatment.

Effective Management

The five pillars of seizure management include correct diagnosis and regular drug intake, adequate sleep to avoid triggers, a balanced food without fasting, limited screen time, and regular neurological follow-up. Thanks to correct therapy, over 1.5 lakh patients can pursue education, work, marriage, and family life without interruption, resulting in a normal existence. Epilepsy is treatable, thus stigmatizing it is not advisable. Look for neurologists, not myths.

Epilepsy grows in the shadow of ignorance, resembling curses or madness. Superstitions spread stigma, but medical science offers control and early intervention changes the likelihood of recovery.

The author is Dr Naeem Sadiq, Medical Director, Plexus Neuro Center