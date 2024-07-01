Minister initiates pension distribution program in Velpumadugu village

In a significant move, the Minister has commenced the pension distribution program in Velpumadugu village of Battalapalli mandal under Dharmavaram constituency. Telugu Desam Party Incharge Paritala Sriram distributed the pensions to the beneficiaries in the village.



During the event, the Minister shared that a whopping 65 lakh 18 thousand people in the state are receiving a total of 4408 crore rupees monthly under the NTR Bharosa pensions scheme. He reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling every promise made during the election campaign.

The Minister also highlighted the increase in pension amounts, mentioning that the pension has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 and subsequently to Rs 2,000. He compared the speed of their government's actions to the previous government's, stating that while it took five years for the previous administration to increase the pension from 2000 rupees to 3000 rupees, they managed to increase it from 3000 rupees to 4000 rupees in just 15 days.

The Minister mentioned that as per the promise made during the elections, the pension has been increased to 3000 rupees for the months of March, April, and May, with an additional 7 thousand rupees provided on July 1. He also announced that the pension has been raised from 3 thousand to 6 thousand rupees for differently abled individuals, from 5 thousand to 10 thousand rupees for those with chronic diseases, and from 5 thousand to 15 thousand rupees for individuals suffering from conditions like paralysis.

Moving forward, the Minister assured that pension benefits will be provided to the beneficiaries at their homes on the 1st of every month. He expressed joy over the happiness reflected in the eyes of the underprivileged population with the increase in pension amounts.

The Minister also touched upon the state's financial situation, highlighting the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in steering the state towards development while fulfilling promises without burdening the state with excessive debt. He assured the families of recently deceased weavers in Dharmavaram town that he would personally visit them and expedite the sanctioning of government funds owed to them.

The program was attended by officials from various departments, NDA alliance party candidates, and other stakeholders.