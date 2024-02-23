Minister Jayaram all set to join TDP

Kurnool: YSRCP Alur constituency sitting MLA and minister for labour Gummanur Jayaram is all set to join TDP in a few of days. The news of his quitting YSRCP and joining TDP has become a hot topic in the district.

Ahead of joining TDP, Jayaram removed the party flexis bearing the photos of Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, honorary president Vijayamma and Sharmila from his residence.

It is also learnt that the photos on Prachara Rathams (campaign vehicles) were also removed.

Sources said Jayaram, before quitting YSRCP, has confirmed his seat in TDP. Earlier Jayaram was learnt to have asked Naidu to give the Alur ticket as he has good support from the voters of his community (Valmiki) besides strong cadre.

Naidu is said to have offered him Guntakal constituency under Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jayaram initially was not interested, but at a later stage, he accepted the proposal.

Sources say that Jayaram feels that the YSRCP denied him ticket to contest for third consecutive term because of Rampuram brothers Y Bala Nagi Reddy and Y Sai Prasad Reddy of YSRCP representing Mantralayam and Adoni constituencies in Kurnool district, who he suspects had a major role in convincing YRCP chief not to give him a ticket.

Ramapuram brothers, it is said, were encouraging a railway contractor-turned-politician B Virupakshi who belongs to Guntakal. Irked by this, Jayaram decided to quit YSR Congress and contest from Guntakal.

His brothers and party cadre have already launched whirlwind tour in the constituency meeting people and making arrangements for taking out a massive rally with a large number of supporters on February 24, sources said.