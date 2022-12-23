  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Jogi distributes tabs to students

Minister Jogi distributes tabs to students
x
Highlights

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that the state government has brought a digital revolution in the government schools by giving tabs to the students.

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that the state government has brought a digital revolution in the government schools by giving tabs to the students. He also said that this day will be remembered as red letter day in the education sector history as they distributed tabs with Byju's content.

The minister distributed tabs to Class 8th students at Pedatummidi ZPH School of Krishna district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is giving Rs 32,000 worth tab to every student, who is studying in Class 8th. He also said that digital classrooms would also be available from Class 6th to 12th.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X