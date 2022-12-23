Minister Jogi distributes tabs to students

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that the state government has brought a digital revolution in the government schools by giving tabs to the students. He also said that this day will be remembered as red letter day in the education sector history as they distributed tabs with Byju's content.

The minister distributed tabs to Class 8th students at Pedatummidi ZPH School of Krishna district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is giving Rs 32,000 worth tab to every student, who is studying in Class 8th. He also said that digital classrooms would also be available from Class 6th to 12th.