Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao says development of Iragavaram villages will take place

Andhra Pradesh State Minister of Civil Transport and Consumer Affairs, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, announced that the development of Iragavaram villages will be solely undertaken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.





Several infrastructure projects have already been completed in the area, including the construction of a secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, butter tank, water tank, village health center, road cum bridge, community hall, and pipe lines. Minister Karumuri highlighted the progress made in the four years and nine months since the YSRCP government came to power and emphasized the commitment to rural development.





He also promptly addressed issues such as electricity problems and provided financial support to a bereaved family. Various political figures and party representatives attended the event.