Minister Kollu inaugurates IMFL depot in Anantapur

Anantapur: Minister for Prohibition, Excise, Mines, and Geology Kollu Ravindra underscored the State government’s commitment to public health through a new liquor policy focused on supplying quality liquor.

On Thursday, he inaugurated a Rs 11.1 crore Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) depot in Somuladoddi village, Anantapur rural mandal, marking the State’s 30th such facility. Dignitaries including Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Anantapur MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, Madakasira MLA MS Raju, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravanisri, Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, APSBCL Managing Director Nishant Kumar, Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma, and Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, and others were present.

Minister Ravindra highlighted that the policy was crafted after a sub-committee studied liquor frameworks in six states, ensuring a robust and transparent system. The new Anantapur depot, equipped with cutting-edge technology, brings the total to 30 operational depots statewide. He emphasised the transparency in liquor shop allocations, noting over 90,000 applications were received, yielding Rs 1,800 crore in fees. Advanced tracking systems monitor stock vehicles from depot to shop, while strict measures curb illegal “belt shops”—fining first-time offenders Rs 5 lakh and canceling licenses for repeat violations. Digital payments are also being encouraged across outlets.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Ravindra accused it of weakening the Excise Department, replacing reputable brands with substandard liquor, and mortgaging 10 depots’ revenues for Rs 23,000 crore in loans. He announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate these irregularities. The current administration has dissolved the ineffective Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), restoring the Excise Department and planning to fill vacant posts soon.

Ravindra also addressed political tensions, alleging attempts to exploit a murder in Raptadu for political gain and urging the public to remain vigilant.

Principal Secretary Meena praised the policy’s revenue boost and urged transparency, recalling a 2016 fire that destroyed the previous Anantapur plant, costing Rs 8-9 crore.

MLA Paritala Sunitha, instrumental in the project, sought Rs 5 crore more for completion and resolution of labor and land issues. The event concluded with the Minister distributing uniforms to laborers and planting saplings, joined by officials and representatives.Minister Kollu Ravindra also inaugurated IMFL depot near Palasamudram village in Gorantla mandal. BC Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles Minister S Savitha, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Madakasira MLA MS Raju, former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Kadiri MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad, former MLC Gundumala Tippeswamy, Excise Principal Commissioner RK Meena, Director Nishant Kumar, Enforcement Director Rahul Sharma, and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar also present.