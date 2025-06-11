Minister Kondapalli criticises YSRCP

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas has condemned YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s “disgusting” reaction to the arrest of Sakshi Media journalist Kommineneni Srinivas Rao, accusing the previous government of hypocrisy and orchestrating a smear campaign against Amaravati.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the minister said, “Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is responsible for the atrocities of the past five years, is now preaching morality.”

He denounced Sakshi Media for its ongoing “poisoning” of Amaravati, referencing a recent debate where senior journalist Krishnam Raju’s comments exposed the true intentions of YSRCP leaders.

The minister demanded strong action from both the Central and State government to prevent future derogatory comments against women. He alleged that the YSRCP fears the rapid development of Amaravati and Polavaram, leading them to resort to “cheap remarks” and then shamelessly defend their actions.

“Labelling those who question their mistakes as ‘hybrids’ reveals their demonic mentality,” he added. He also contrasted the recent arrest with YSRCP’s past actions, recalling the arrests of 74-year-old Kollu Anka Babu and the 80-plus-year-old Ranganayakamma for sharing information on WhatsApp during YSRCP’s rule. “YSRCP seems to think people have forgotten their past misdeeds,” he quipped.

Minister Srinivas affirmed the government’s respect for journalists but cautioned that those using the profession to conspire against Amaravati would not be tolerated. He reiterated the TDP’s commitment to respecting women, regardless of their political affiliation, while condemning the derogatory remarks made against women in Amaravati. He concluded by suggesting that these “diversionary politics” are a desperate attempt by YSRCP to evade their own corruption scandals.