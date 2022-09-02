Minister Kottu Satyanarayana reviews on arrangements at Kanaka Durga temple for Dussehra

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that all arrangements are being made for the devotees who come Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on the occasion of Dussehra Navratri. He revealed that arrangements are being made from now so that devotees coming to Indra Keeladri do not face any difficulties. The Minister reviewed the arrangements for the celebrations today with the officials of all the departments.

On this occasion, CP Kanti Rana and Collector Delhi Rao reviewed all the arrangements on how to reach the temple. The minister said that arrangements are being made on par with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He said that 10 letters will be allowed to the MLAs and five will be allowed for break darshans as per protocol and opined that arrangements will be made to give darshan to VIPs and a special portal will be set up for break darshans.

"The scope of the protocol will be increased for local MLAs and announced that temporary accommodation arrangements will be made at the TTD lands," the minister said adding that they will allow darshan on battery vehicles for the elderly and disabled.