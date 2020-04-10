Minister G Jagadish Reddy launches Mee Kosam, door delivery app in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy along with ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and MLA Bhupal Reddy, on Friday launched 'Mee Kosam' app to deliver the required daily essential items to the residents of Nalgonda and Devarakonda municipalities.



The Minister also inaugurated sodium hypochlorite spraying passage for both pedestrians and motorists at Clock Tower Center in the town. The Minister said that as per the government orders goods will be delivered at the doorstep of the people so as to keep them in their houses during the lockdown period. The same app was already launched for the people of Suryapet town two days ago, he added.

Later speaking with the media, the Minister said that the app, which was earlier launched for the convenience of the people living in corona affected zones, was now expanded to other areas to impose the lockdown strictly in all places. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Municipality chiefs Saidi Reddy and Abbagoni Ramesh, Municipal Commissioner Devsingh and others were present on the occasion.

Minister Jagadish Reddy visited Devarakonda and checked the lockdown situation after inaugurating disinfect spraying passage at the entrance of vegetable market in the town. He was accompanied by District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, MLA

Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, Municipal Chairman A Narasimha and Commissioner Purnachander Rao.