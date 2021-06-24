Minister lay stone to rebuild Seetharamanjaneya Swamy temple

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Minister for Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao performed Bhumi Puja and laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of the 300-year-old Sri Seetharamanjaneya Swamy temple at a cost of Rs7 crore at Etukuru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharita said that with the renovation of the temple, Sivayalayam would be constructed. She said all the villagers are on the same page about rebuilding the temple and appreciated them for their unity. She said the temple would be rebuild soon.

Minister for Tourism Muttasetty Srinivasa Rao said that he was fortunate to participate in the temple rebuilding programme. He said he had connections with Etukuru for a long time. He said that he will come here again to inaugurate the temple. The Tourism Minister said that government is giving priority to the development of infrastructure. He lauded the services of Amma Charitable Trust. YSRCP leaders were present on the occasion.