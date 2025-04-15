Minister Narayana inspects gravel sites in Ananthavaram village for Amaravati development

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana, alongside officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and the mining department, has conducted an inspection of the hills in search of gravel necessary for the ongoing construction of Amaravati, the state capital.

During his visit, Minister Narayana commented on the delays faced in commencing capital works, attributing the setbacks to the management of the previous government. He revealed that it took eight months to resolve various legal issues, but progress is now being made with tenders for 68 projects worth ₹42,360 crore already completed and work having commenced.

The mining department has allocated 851 acres to the CRDA for the extraction of gravel needed for the Amaravati development. Narayana pointed out that the Anantavaram hill had previously been earmarked for CRDA but faced significant excavation of up to eight metres under the previous administration.

Looking ahead, the minister noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu envisions the establishment of an international airport within the capital, which will require a minimum of 5,000 acres, and potentially 30,000 acres if the land is acquired through pooling. The costs associated with land acquisition would be approximately two and a half times the registration price, with concerns raised that this method could adversely impact local farmers. Local MLAs have requested action to address these issues, although no final decisions have yet been made.

Minister Narayana expressed confidence in completing the Amaravati construction within three years, with 92 works being undertaken at an overall estimated cost of ₹64,912 crore.