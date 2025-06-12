Minister Nimmala inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: District in-charge Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu inaugurated several major development works in Kurnool district on Wednesday, reiterating the government’s commitment to regional progress and welfare.

During his visit to Tadakanapalle village in Kallur mandal on Wednesday, the Minister unveiled internal CC roads constructed at a cost of Rs 678.5 lakh. He also inaugurated a newly laid BT road connecting Kurnool-Anugonda road to Doddipadu, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 141 lakh.

MP Bastupati Nagaraju, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, district Collector P Ranjith Basha and others were present.

Minister Ramanaidu lauded the women of Tadakanapalle, calling them a source of national pride. He highlighted the scale of ongoing development in the region, noting that Rs 2,014 crore have been spent on 2,294 works across the district. Emphasising industrial growth, he stated that key industries are being brought into Kurnool to enhance its industrial landscape. He announced that 5,653 hectares have already been brought under drip irrigation, reflecting the government’s commitment to modern agricultural practices.

The Minister also mentioned that Rs 3,800 crore have been sanctioned to accelerate works of Handri-Neeva Project, a critical lifeline for the region. He contrasted this with the previous five years, during which no significant spending or progress was made on these vital projects.

Minister Ramanaidu praised TDP founder NT Rama Rao, attributing the empowerment of women in Andhra Pradesh to his vision. He credited TDP leader and CM N Chandrababu Naidu for pioneering self-help groups (DWCRA) that provided financial stability to women, and for launching initiatives such as the ‘Deepam’ scheme for improving women’s health and safety.

Calling the current alliance, a ‘pro-women coalition government’, he emphasised the government’s swift actions post-coming into power. “We increased pensions in the very first month of our tenure,” he noted, while pointing out that it took former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy five years to implement a Rs 1,000 pension hike.

Touching on employment, Ramanaidu stated that 16,000 teaching posts are being filled, with 30% of them allocated to Kurnool district alone. Looking ahead, he announced plans for the Polavaram-Banakacharla project, envisioned at a massive Rs 80,000 crore, which is expected to transform Rayalaseema into a lush green belt. He took a swipe at the opposition, remarking that YSRCP is shedding crocodile tears over the region’s development, while Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly to fill the gaps they left behind.