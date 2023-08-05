Minister Peddireddy visited injured police at Chittoor hospital

CHITTOOR: Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Chittoor government hospital on Saturday and enquired about the health condition of the police officers who were injured in the Friday violence at Punganur. Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, Collector Shun Mohan, SP Rishanth Reddy were also with the Minister.

YSRCP cadres welcomed the Minister at the hospital. As part of the district bandh call given by the ruling party protesting against the Friday’s incidents blaming TDP for the whole episode. The ruling party cadres held a bike rally in Chittoor. Speaking on the occasion, Peddireddy said that Chandrababu has become politically bankrupt and is suffering from deep anguish.

He said that TDP leaders have given the route map to the police stating that they will go towards Punganur bypass without entering into the town. Later, they deliberately attempted to enter the town and attacked the police indiscriminately. Chandrababu Naidu has provoked the party cadres against police. He even provoked the people with his words. Such kind of attacks on police were never seen in recent times.

Chandrababu Naidu has understood that he will be defeating in Kuppam in the next elections and that fear has been making him to think in such a way. Action will be definitely initiated on those responsible for Friday’s incidents as this is prestigious for the government. The TDP workers came with short guns which have no licence. When the word Kuppam is heard by Chandrababu he will remember the defeat and Peddireddy and that was the reason for resorting to such heinous attacks on police, the Minister observed.

He added that all the required treatment is being provided to the police to make them recover quickly and the incident should be condemned strongly. DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi, DCHS Dr Naik, Medical superintendent Dr Arun Kumar, Apollo hospital in-charge Naresh Kumar Reddy and others were also present during the minister’s visit.