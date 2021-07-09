Minister Perni Nani inaugurates agriculture testing lab in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: Minister for Information & Public Relations and Transport Perni Nani said agriculture testing labs being set up by the government will be beneficial to farmers. He said the farmers can test the quality of seeds and fertilizers on the lines of soil tests made at the labs.

Perni Nani inaugurated the YSR agriculture testing lab set up at a cost of Rs 66.50 lakh at Pedana near here on Thursday. To mark the Rythu Dinotsavam, the birth anniversary of late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the State government launched the Rythu Bharosa centres and the agri testing labs in the State.

Addressing the gathering, Perni Nani said the State government is giving top priority to the welfare of farmers and implementing schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa, free insurance scheme, setting up Rythu Bharosa centres for the distribution of fertilizers and seeds. The government is trying to eliminate the middlemen in paddy procurement in the state and to pay the money in stipulated time to farmers.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani said the State government has taken up several developmental works to mark the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, Krishna district Collector J Nivas and others spoke on the occasion.

The minister felicitated the progressive farmers and distributed cheques to the farmers on the occasion.

Meanwhile, former minister and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi inaugurated the Agriculture Testing lab set up at the Agriculture market yard in Kankipadu on Thursday. The lab was set up at a cost of Rs1 crore.

Addressing the gathering, he narrated the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government for the farmers in the State. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and implementing many welfare schemes for the farmers and giving priority to agriculture sector.

He said agriculture testing labs are being set up to help the farmers in all assembly segments in the State. He said aqua farmers can test the quality of their produce and tests can also be done to diagnose diseases of the livestock.

In Nuzvid, local MLA Meka Pratap Apparao inaugurated the agriculture testing lab at the agriculture market yard. Local officials and people's representatives attended the event.