Minister Perni Nani inaugurates fishing harbour dredging works at Machilipatnam

(Picture used for representational purpose only)
Machilipatnam: Minister for Transport Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) inaugurated the much-awaited dredging works for construction of fishing harbour here on Sunday. The State government has sanctioned the fishing harbour by allocating Rs348 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said the long-cherished dream of fishermen in Machilipatnam will be fulfilled with the construction of the fishing harbour. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative for construction of fishing harbours in the State and allocated the funds. He said the jetties will also be constructed as part of the harbour. Fishermen will have no difficulty in fishing after construction of the harbour.

Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, Bandar RDO N Khajavali, officials from Ports, Fisheries and other departments attended the event.

