Minister reviews diarrhea outbreak

Vijayawada: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the diarrhea outbreak reported at New Rajarajeswari Peta in Vijayawada.

He spoke with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and instructed him to ensure proper treatment for the affected people and monitor the situation closely.

Acting on the Minister’s directions, Collector Lakshmisha and DM-&HO Dr M Suhasini visited the New Government General Hospital (GGH) and interacted with patients under treatment.

Locals alleged that contaminated drinking water had triggered the outbreak, but medical officials said tests indicated the illness was due to food poisoning, as blood samples were found negative.

The Collector stated that 18 people were receiving treatment at New GGH and that all of them were in a stable condition. He also clarified that the death of an elderly woman in Satyanarayanapuram was not connected to the New RR Peta cases. Preventive measures are being taken to control the situation.