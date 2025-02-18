Minister reviews Kotappakonda Tirunala arrangements

Guntur: Ministerfor Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed the officials to makenecessary arrangements for hassle-free darshan on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festivities at the hill shrine Kotappakonda on February 26.

He said the Maha Sivaratri festivities at Kotappakonda, conducted as Kotappakonda Tirunala, will be observed as state festival. He along with the MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao, Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu visited the temple and examined the arrangements. He discussed drinking water, transport, sanitation, power supply, and temporary shelter for devotees visiting the temple. He said lakhs of devotees are likely to visit the temple.

Taking this into consideration, the officials should provide necessary facilities. He recalled that the late Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao developed the infrastructure at the Kotappakonda and criticized the YSRCP government for neglecting thedevelopment of Kotappakonda.