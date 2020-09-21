Minister S Appala Raju announced Andhra Pradesh ranks first in fish, prawn production

Narsapuram (West Godavari): Andhra Pradesh stood in first place in production of fish and prawns with 71 per cent of share in aqua production, announced Minister for Fisheries S Appala Raju.

Accompanied by Collector R Muthyala Raju and MLA M Prasad Raju, he visited lands suitable for setting up of Aqua University at a cost of Rs 500 crore at Biyyaputippa of Narsapuram mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the state has achieved the distinction of being on the top of the aqua production in the country because of coordinated efforts of the farmers of aqua industry. Aqua farmers need not worry about permissions and the same would be given in two weeks. The state government has extended a subsidy of Rs 750 crore to aqua farmers towards power supply, he said.

The Minister said the government is taking all steps for setting up eight fishing harbours, three ports and three fishing landing centres in the state as it is keen to develop fishers' families educationally and financially. The foundation stone for aqua university will be laid after a Bangalore-based team submits its detailed project report.

The long-cherished dream of people of the region for decades will be coming into reality as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking special initiative for the same. The chief minister had talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convinced him on the necessity for aqua university as there are only five aqua universities in the country, the minister said.

Collector Muthyala Raju said that because of aqua university, youth would get good education besides best employment opportunities.As fishing harbour is coming up in the region, there would be no migration of fishers and their families would enjoy fruits of development.

MLA Prasada Raju said fishing harbour, aqua university and Vasista Varadhi would be a boon for the only coastal area of Narsapuram in West Godavari district. Rapaka MLA R Varaprasad, Sub-Collector S Viswanathan, fisheries commissioner K Kannababu and others were present.