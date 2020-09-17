Minister S Appalaraju assures to develop Dalasiri waterfalls as tourist destination

Srikakulam: Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appalaraju assured to improve Dalasiri waterfalls as a tourist destination. He inspected the waterfalls along with officials and Green Army members on Wednesday. The waterfalls is located within the limits of Cheepi grama panchayat in Mandasa mandal covered under Palasa Assembly constituency.

Appalaraju was elected from Palasa constituency as an MLA. The waterfalls is located adjacent to Odisha State border and the source of waterfalls are the rivulets which originate in Mahendra Hills in Odisha State.

Members of the Green Army visited the spot and appealed to the government to develop it as a tourist spot as it is located in a picturesque location. Green Army president Bonela Gopal and secretary Bandapu Tirumala provided the details on the location to the Minister.

On receiving the details, the Minister decided to inspect the spot and assured to develop it as a tourist destination. Police provided tight security to the Minister during his visit to Dalasiri waterfalls as it is located in deep forest and is also Maoist-affected area.