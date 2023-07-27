Minister seeks cooperation between officials, politicos

Kadapa (YSR district): Stressing the need for cooperation between officials and politicos, Minister for Municipal Administration and district in-charge minister Audimulapu Suresh directed them work together for the benefit of people.

Addressing in separate review meetings over ongoing developmental works in Badvel and Mydukuru constituencies on Wednesday, the minister pointed out that it will be a mammoth task for the government to implement welfare and development programmes without the cooperation of public representatives and officials lonely. The minister said that various crops are being cultivated in 8,958 hectares against 10,495 acres crop area in the kharif season in Badvel constituency. He said the crop area will be increased by implementing effective measures. He said that 243 MTs of fertilizers and Rs 4.29 crore worth seeds supplied through RBKs to the farmers.

The minister said that government has sanctioned 56 micro-irrigation tools after receiving 1,369 applications from the farmers.

He said that machines worth Rs 6.2 crore were distributed to 74 farmers under the farm mechanisation with Rs 2.52 crore subsidy. Suresh also predicted that the party would win all 175 Assembly seats in 2024 elections as it fulfilled all promises mentioned in its election manifesto.

Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha urged the officials and local politicos to extend their cooperation for bringing special recognition to the constituency.

Regarding to Mydukuru constituency, the minister said Rs 48.93 crore worth fertilizers were sold and 2,156 quintals of various seeds distributed to the farmers.

Mydukuru MLA Settipalle Raghurami Reddy said that people of his constituency were satisfied due to effective implementation of developmental activities in the district.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, Joint Collector G Ganesh Kumar, Assistant Collector Rahul Meena and officials from all departments were present.