Minister seeks suggestions for Swarnandhra-2047 document

Eluru: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that everyone should give good suggestions to the Swarnandhra-2047 vision document being prepared by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to make Andhra Pradesh a poverty-free Swarnandhra Pradesh State.

The Minister spoke to the journalists after reviewing the Swarnandhra-2047 vision document with officials at the Godavari meeting hall of the local Collectorate on Friday.

On the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that with the vision document, Chief Minister Naidu is moving forward with the Swarnandhra-2047 plan to make the State in the forefront of development in the country just as Hyderabad city has been recognised in the world. According to the Central government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Chief Minister is taking into consideration the thoughts of people from all sections of society in creating the vision document necessary to make the State stand at the first level in the country by 2047.

People from all walks of life should contribute their valuable suggestions. People are asked to scan the Swarnandhra-2047 QR code and express their views on the development indicators mentioned in it. He said that the Swarnandhra-2047 document will be shaped with the thoughts of officials and people.

He said that prior to 2019, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had implemented ideas with this vision. The aim of the Chief Minister is to increase the growth rate of the State through the development of agriculture, allied sectors and industries in the state.

He pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu completed 72 percent of the Polavaram project by 2019, but the previous YSRCP government totally ignored the project.

Similarly, the previous government also neglected the development of capital Amaravati. He said that the development of the State has been halted due to the political malice of the previous government.

That is why the people expressed their feelings in the elections and believed that Chandrababu Naidu is the only visionary leader and gave a great victory. He said that people have suffered a lot in the last 5 years because of the leadership that has no vision for the progress of the State.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, District Forest Officer Ravindra Dama, Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao and officials of various departments participated.