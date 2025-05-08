Minister Shantanu Thakur visits Vizag port

Visakhapatnam: Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur visited various operational areas of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, reviewed the progress of public-private partnership (PPP) projects undertaken by the VPA.

During his official visit to the port on Wednesday, the Minister chaired review meetings with officials of the port and held interactive sessions with key stakeholders.

The chairperson made a detailed presentation highlighting VPA’s infrastructure facilities, key performance indicators and solar energy projects, upgradation of the fishing harbour, and implementation of dust suppression systems.

Shantanu Thakur appreciated the team spirit and developmental initiatives of the VPA and encouraged the authority to explore opportunities in shipbuilding, ship repair and ship recycling.

VPA chairperson M Angamuthu assured that the suggestions would be taken forward for the overall growth and development of the port.

The Minister of State visited the Dredging Corporation of India and reviewed the projects taken up by the DCI. Later, he visited the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building and distributed course completion certificates and placement certificates to 60 tribal youth of Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

District Collector of ASR District Dinesh Kumar appreciated the VPA for sponsoring funds to empower the tribal youth. IRTS deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IOFS chief vigilance officer P.S.L. Swami along with heads of departments and senior officers of the VPA were present.

Earlier, the Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

Photo caption: VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu presenting a memento to Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday