Minister Suresh lays stone for village secretariat

Markapuram: The Sankranti festival is not limited to just one day, but every day is a festival for Andhra public, announced the Minister for Education Dr Adimulapu Suresh.

The minister laid the foundation for various development works including the village secretariat buildings in Peddaraveedu mandal on Wednesday.

The public from the Gobburu, S Kottapalli, Peddaraveedu villages offered a great reception to the minister Adimulapu Suresh by showering flowers and welcoming with traditional music. Speaking after laying the foundation for the works of worth Rs 5 crores, the minister said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made every day a festival in just seven months of his ruling by introducing Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu, YSR Kantivelugu, YSR Raitubharosa and others as part of the Navaratnalu, and nearly 80 per cent of the people in the state are happy with the government.

He announced that every year in January, the government will deposit Rs 6000 crores into the bank accounts of mothers sending their children to schools. He said that the government is spending Rs 3600 crores on 15000 schools for providing infrastructure in them under Nadu Nedu. He said that the government is making changes in the menu of the midday meals with Rs 1300 crores.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy inaugurated the HMTV Diary-2020 in a program in Markapuram.

They appreciated the transparency and balance of news in HMTV since its inception and praised the management for the operation of the channel as an unbiased platform.

The former ZPTC Duggempudi Venkatareddy, mandal YSRCP president Palireddy Krishnareddy, Eluri Venkata Narayana Reddy, MPDO D Jayaram Naik, MEO Ch P Venkatareddy, deputy tahsildar Khaleel and others also participated in the program.