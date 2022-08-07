Minister Suresh urges citizens to help make port city beutiful

Visakhapatnam: Along with the authorities concerned, people should also contribute to make Visakhapatnam more beautiful, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh. Accompanied by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, the minister paid a surprise visit at various places here on Saturday.

As a part of it, they visited King George Hospital (KGH), Collector's Office, Official Colony, Jalaripeta, China Waltair, Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony and other areas of zone III and IV.

During the trip, the minister personally inspected the sanitation works that are in progress in the city. He interacted with the sanitation workers and enquired about their problems.

Later, he directed the Municipal Commissioner to provide necessary safety gloves, masks and tools to the workers without any further delay.

The minister checked the attendance of sanitation workers at KGH and advised them they should have their ID cards.

Inspecting the CLAP vehicles at Official Colony, Suresh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided CLAP vehicles as part of the 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' and suggested that drivers should be made responsible for maintaining them clean.

Meanwhile, CLAP vehicle drivers brought to the notice of the minister that they have not received their salaries for the last two months. Responding to them, Audimulapu Suresh instructed the authorities concerned to release their salaries at the earliest.

Further, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister examined the process of garbage collection.

As a part of his visit, the minister noticed potholes on the roads in the colony and instructed the engineering officials to get them repaired with immediate effect.

Interacting with the locals, the minister advised them to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the city beautiful and clean. He appealed to the denizens that garbage should not be thrown on the roads or drains.

Speaking on the occasion, Audimulapu Suresh recommended some suggestions on the beautification of the city and directed the authorities to ready a development plan.

Meanwhile, the Mayor brought several major issues of the city to the attention of the minister.

GVMC Additional Commissioner Y Srinivasa Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju, Chief City Planner Suresh, AD (Horticulture) M Damodara Rao, Chief Medical Officer KSLG Shastri, SEs, EEs and others were present.