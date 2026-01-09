Minister unveils ‘Technical Officers Assn’ table calendar

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Technical Officers Association, Amaravati heads of departments’ wing, released its table calendar on Thursday. The calendar was formally unveiled by Minister for Endowments Anam Ram Narayana Reddy at a special programme held in Amaravati.

Several senior officials of the Endowments Department including Endowments Secretary Hari Jawaharlal, Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and chief engineer GVR Sekhar attended the event. Also present were Dr Bhaviri Ravi, president of the AP Technical Officers Association, Amaravati Branch, Somayajulu, State General Secretary, district executive members N Ramaswamy and S Sarath Babu, along with other association members and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhaviri Ravi urged the minister to grant gazetted status to technical officers, highlighting their critical role in departmental functioning and public service delivery.

Responding positively, Minister Ram Narayana Reddy assured the delegation that the matter would be examined sympathetically.

The programme concluded with expressions of gratitude from the association leaders, who reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening professional standards and contributing effectively to the development of the Endowments Department and the State.