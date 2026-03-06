No plans for rationing of petrol and diesel: Govt

New Delhi: Union government sources have confirmed that there are no plans for rationing of petrol and diesel in the country as sufficient stocks available to meet requirements remain in place.

As per the sources, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) will declare force majeure to ensure gas supply to priority sectors, as India navigates energy challenges stemming from the escalating West Asia conflict.

According to the government sources on Thursday, the decision follows Qatar Energy, which on Wednesday declared force majeure, a contractual provision invoked when unforeseen circumstances prevent a party from fulfilling its obligations. It shields the party from penalties and potential breach of contract claims from clients.

Qatar currently supplies 20 per cent of global LNG requirements and remains a critical partner for India, accounting for 60 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of the country’s total 195 mmscmd gas imports.