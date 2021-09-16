Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor Bhagyalakshmi inaugurate 2 renovated parks in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is developing the parks in the city to increase the greenery and provide recreation to the denizens.

The Minister along with the city Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and corporators inaugurated two renovated parks in West Assembly constituency limits on Wednesday.

The VMC has developed a park in the Labour Colony in 44th division at a cost of Rs16 lakh and another park was developed at the cost of Rs 56.08 lakh in Urmila Nagar in 43rd division.

Speaking on the occasion, Velampalli said the development works worth Rs 600 crore are underway in Vijayawada since the YSRCP government came to power.

He alleged that the previous TDP government had neglected the development of city and parks in Vijayawada. Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi said walking track, open gym, play toys were arranged in the parks. She said Vijayawada will be developed as model city under the YSRCP rule.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Deputy Mayors B Durga and A Sailja Reddy, local corporators, VMC officials, residents attended the inauguration of renovated parks.