Minister Viswaroop thanks Centre for declaring Amalapuram-Ravulapalem road as NH

Amalapuram: Social Welfare Minister P Viswaroop lauded the Central government for converting the road from Amalapuram to Ravulapalem road into National Highway-16.

Stating that at last, the long-cherished desire of Konaseema people has been fulfilled, the Minister thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Viswaroop wrote a letter to the Union Minister in this regard.

Minister Viswaroop wrote a letter to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary Aramane Giridhar to convert Amalapuram- Bobbarlanka road connecting two national highways NH 216 at Amalapuram and NH-16 at Ravulapalem into highway.

Rajavaram – Podalada road connects two national highways, NH-16 at Gopalapuram and NH 216 at Podalada. Amalapuram -Bobbarlanka road via Gangalakurru with a total length of 33 kms (upto NH -16 at Ravulapalem), Rajavaram- Podala road to a length of 29.7 kms (from NH -16 at Gopalapuram) and Kothapeta bridge to Mukteswaram bridge in combination with Mummidivaram to Mukteswara road with a total length of 21 kms to be converted to National Highway.

He requested the Centre to consider the proposal and take further steps.

Responding to the State government's request, the Central government declared NH-216 near Amalapuram connecting Palivela and termination at its junction with NH-216A at Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Director Rajesh Gupta issued a gazette notification on Monday. He said that declaring the road from Amalapuram to Ravulapalem as national highway is a happy blessing to the people of Konaseema. On behalf of the people of Konaseema, the Minister Viswaroop thanked the Central government for considering their request and thus giving a good boost to the people of Konaseema in making transport and other facilities for the benefit of the people as well as businessmen.