Ministers assure Krishna river water to Prakasam next year

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswarupu on Wednesday said that the government is committed to complete the Veligonda project by September 2022 and will provide drinking water to 15 lakh people and irrigation water to 5 lakh acres through it.

Viswarupu and his Cabinet colleagues from Prakasam district Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and other MLAs, MLCs and public representatives participated in the District Review Committee meeting held at the Collectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister announced that the DRC will pass a resolution to include the Pula SubbaiahVeligonda project in the approved projects list and will send the copy to the State government, Union government and Jal Shakti Ministry.

He assured the people that the works of the Veligonda project are going at a brisk pace and advised them not to worry over the buzz on the gazette. He also asked the Medical and Health department to be alert to face the third wave of Covid and prepare for vaccination of 25 lakh people. He asked the officials to check the stock of medicines and beds availability in the hospitals.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy questioned the officials why they are harassing the poor people who are taking sand for the construction of their houses. He said that there would be no issues providing electricity connections to houses being constructed in the Jagananna Colonies. He ordered the officials to take action on the revenue officials who are involved in the irregular mutation of the government and private lands.

He also advised the officials to speed up the process of allotting housing sites to middleclass families.

Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Secretary Adityanath Das already wrote a letter to the Union government on the Veligonda project, but due to a printing mistake the project didn't get the place in the gazette notification.

He said that the works of the tunnel boring and RR Colonies are going on at full speed and the district will receive Krishna river water next year.

He questioned the officials why they didn't initiate action on Gayatri Constructions for stopping the works of the T5 canal.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy assured that he will take the issue of the Veligonda project to the notice of the Union government and condemned the allegations of the Telangana government on the project.

Collector Pravin Kumar, MLCs Yandavalli Srinivasulu Reddy, Pothula Suneetha, MLAs Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy, Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, TJT Sudhakar Babu, Anna Rambabu, Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Maddisetty Venugopal, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others also participated in the meeting.