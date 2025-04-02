Ministers distribute welfare pensions

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited door-to-door and distributed the welfare pensions at Paidipadu village in Jarugumalli mandal, and Rajupalem village in J Panguluru mandal respectively, on Tuesday.

Speaking at Paidipadu village, Minister Swamy emphasised that despite financial constraints, the state government is committed to deliver pensions at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the 1st of every month. He said that the government allocates Rs 2,722 crore to provide pensions to 63 lakh people.

He said that the government’s vision is to create a poverty-free society, and highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to eradicate poverty through initiatives like P4 and the ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (Golden Family) concept.

He called upon the wealthy, who constitute 10 per cent of society, to come forward and help develop the poorest 20 per cent. He called April ‘Reformers’ Month,’ as social reformers like Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Phule, and Chandrababu Naidu were all born during this month.

In a separate event at Rajupalem village, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar interacted with villagers to understand their problems and promised to construct a community hall and drainage system in Rajupalem. When a villager requested assistance for house construction, the minister promised to provide raw materials. He assured that the NDA government is committed to the welfare of the poor and will fulfil all election promises one-by-one.