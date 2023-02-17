Ministers inspect works of Dr Ambedkar Memorial

Vijayawada (NTR district): Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana inspected the ongoing works of Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial at Swarajya Maidan here on Thursday. They inspected the construction works of the 70 feet tall pedestal on which 125 feet giant statue of Ambedkar will be installed in a phased manner.

The State government has taken up Rs 300 crore project, which will have a library, convention hall, landscape and memorial. On Thursday prayers of all religions were held here.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that engineers and architects went to Delhi two times to inspect the progress of the statue works. Two giant shoes arrived at the project site and will be installed on the pedestal with the help of the cranes.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the Ambedkar Memorial will be completed by April 14 and works are underway in 19 acres of land.

APIIC engineer-in-chief CH SS Prasad, chief general manager Narasimha Rao, deputy general manager Rahim, social welfare department deputy director Raghuram and others accompanied the Ministers.