Ministers lay foundation for construction of houses at Gudivada

Gudivada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani laid the foundation for construction of houses in Gudivada under the Housing for all project. The two leaders along with the officials and local people performed puja and inaugurated the construction activity by pouring concrete in the pillar frame.



Speaking on the occasion, Kodali Nani said housing project started in Gudivada is the first housing project in the State under the reverse tendering process. He said initially 1056 houses will be built in 22 blocks. He said Vizag based MJR company got the contract for construction of houses under TIDCO in Gudivada and Machilipatnam. He recalled the proposals for construction of houses in 77 acres land has been pending since 2008 and now been fulfilled. He said the land was purchased near Mallaipalem village in Gudivada rural mandal and one cent land has been allotted to 4200 people in 2008 and later the former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy died in the accident. Former Chief Ministers K Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the housing project. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu made promises but failed to construct even one house in Gudivada. Naidu was creating hurdles in distribution of house site pattas to the poor. He said if the court hurdles are cleared the government would distribute 30 lakh house site pattas to the poor on August 15.

Transport Minister Perni Nani said the State government had chosen for reverse tendering after came into power and now the works were given to a new contractor. Nani said the government now can save Rs 400 per square feet due to reverse tendering process being implemented by the state government. He said the construction of houses resumed under the YSRCP coming to power.