Ministers, MLAs submit memorandum to Nitin Gadkari

Puttaparthi: People’srepresentatives from Sathya Sai district briefed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the rapid industrial development taking place in Penukonda Assembly segment and within Hindupur Parliamentary constituency. They explained that growing industrial activity has significantly increased traffic movement, necessitating urgent improvements to road infrastructure.

Ministers Y Satya Kumar Yadav and S Savitha, along with MLAs Paritala Sunitha and Palle Sindhura Reddy, submitted a detailed memorandum seeking the expansion and upgradation of several key national and state highways in the region, to the Union Minister on Thursday during his visit to Puttaparthi for Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations.

The leaders requested widening of inter-state road from Mudigubba to Penukonda, Pavagada and up to Chelikere village, citing its importance for inter-state connectivity and freight transport. They further appealed for State road from Somandepalli to Hindupur and Doddaballapur up to Yelahanka to be upgraded and declared a National Highway, considering its strategic link to Bengaluru.

They also sought expansion of NH-44 (Hyderabad–Bengaluru National Highway) into a six-lane corridor, stating that vehicular density on this major route has been growing rapidly and requires immediate attention.

The memorandum emphasised that these projects would support industrial growth, improve regional connectivity, and facilitate smoother transportation for commuters, industries and farmers across the district.