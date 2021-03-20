Ministers take part in plantation drive in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina SrinivasaVenu Gopala Krishna and MP Margani Bharat Ram planted saplings at VL Puram under Yuvatha-Haritha programme on Friday.

Later, the Ministers said MP Bharat took up a good programme to make Rajamahendravaram green and also to reduce air pollution in the city. Everyone should take it as a responsibility to plant trees in the city. Involving students and youth helps bring awareness among them on the advantages of tree plantation.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said temperature in the city will come down by next year as 12 important roads are identified in this regard and the roads are given to some educational institutions to rear the plants.

Tirumala educational institutions adopted 2.5 kilometres road from VL Puram to the national highway. Earlier, AVA Road and Lalachervu were adopted by the Government College and Rajamahendri educational institutions, he informed. YSRCP urban and rural coordinators Dr Akuala Satyanarayana, Chandana Nageswar, RSP Rao, K Sagar, PV Lakshmi, N Srinivas and others were present.