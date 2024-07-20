Ministers vow to stand by victim’s family

Mucchumarri (Nandyal) : The ministers for law and justice and roads and buildings, NMD Farooq and BC Janardhan Reddy assured the parents of a minor girl, who was kidnapped, raped and killed at Mucchumarri village, that the government will always stand by them. The ministers accompanied by Nandyal district collector G Raja Kumari visited Mucchumarri village on Friday and consoled the o the parents of the deceased girl.

The ministers expressing deep condolences on the death of the girl said that it is an unfortunate incident. They said that no one involved in the brutal crime would be spared, whatever their status in society. The search operations are underway to trace the body of the minor girl. The ministers handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the parents. They said the police department is told to probe the matter thoroughly and unearth the facts.

The government is taking every step to prevent such kind of unfortunate incidents, said the ministers. The parents were told that the government will render justice. The sister of the deceased girl was admitted in a residential school by the government.



Nandyal Member of Parliament Byreddy Shabari and district superintendent of police Adiraj Singh Rana also accompanied the ministers.

