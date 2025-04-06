Minor arrested within hours in POCSO case

Vizianagaram: In a swift and decisive response, Vizianagaram district police arrested a juvenile in connection witha POCSO case within hours of the crime being reported. DSP M Srinivasa Rao stated that the incident occurred on the night of April 4 in Rangarayapuram village, under the jurisdiction of L Kota police station, where the boy allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the victim had visited the accused’s house to watch television. Taking advantage of the absence of other family members, the juvenile allegedly committed the offense.

L Kota police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation under the supervision of district SP Vakul Jindal. The accused was traced and apprehended within hours. Following a medical examination, he was presented before the Juvenile Justice Court.

DSP Srinivasa Rao praised the police team for acting swiftly and efficiently He noted that S Kota rural CI L Appala Naidu and L Kota SI Naveen Padal responded promptly and cracked the case within a few hours.