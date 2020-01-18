Minor boy dies after hit by a cricket ball in Kurnool district

Kurnool: In a freak incident, a 12-year-old boy died after he was hit by a cork cricket ball while playing a match along with his friends at Adoni in Kurnool district.

According to the police, Moyeen (12) a resident of Kajipura here in the town is very much fond of cricket. He was playing a cricket match along with his friends at Jamiya Masjid grounds.

During the match, he was hit by a cork ball on his chest, collapsed on the ground and became unconscious. Immediately, he was rushed to the Adoni government hospital, where the doctors declared that he was brought dead. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.