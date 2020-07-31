Missing Coronavirus patient's dead body found in Guntur GGH mortuary

Coronavirus patient from Guntur Government Hospital has took a tragic end with the patient being reportedly found dead in a mortuary. Going into details, in the 14th of this month, a person who was tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to Tenali Government Hospital. But due to the lack of medical facilities at the hospital, he was shifted to GGH on July 16. He has been missing since coming to GGH i.e from July 16. The missing mystery of apatient fromhas took a tragic end with the patient being reportedly found dead in a mortuary. Going into details, in the 14th of this month, a person who was tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to Tenali Government Hospital. But due to the lack of medical facilities at the hospital, he was shifted to GGH on July 16. He has been missing since coming to GGH i.e from July 16.

The Family members and hospital staff were concerned over the missing of the man and his wife Venkaiamma has been wandering around the hospital for 12 days to find her husband and later, wife complained that she had asked the GGH officials which is of no use.

Distressed with the situation, Venkaiamma filed a habeas corpus petition in the court. According to media reports, as his wife had approached the court and the GGH officials inquired about the issue and eventually pronounced dead. Venkaiamma confirmed after seeing her husband's body in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, as many as 10,167 cases were reported in state on Thursday taking the tally to 130,557 cases. The state on Thursday registered 68 covid deaths, which takes the death toll to 1,281 and 4,618 persons recovered over the last 24 which accumulates to 60,024 persons and has 69,252 active cases till Thursday.