Mission Godavari begins for river cleansing

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Mission Godavari programme started at Pushkar Ghat here on Sunday on World Environment Day. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and MP Margani Bharat Ram launched the Godavari logo and cleaning skimmer machine to remove debris and garbage from river waters.

The Collector said that public participation is essential to achieve the goals of pollution prevention and conservation of natural resources. She called upon people to keep the city and Godavari ghats clean.

MP Bharat and RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy said the city should be made plastic-free.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said pollution is the main cause of rising temperatures in the atmosphere over the past two decades.

Plants were also distributed on the occasion. Rajamahendri Godavari Conservation Committee President TK Visweswara Reddy, representatives of various voluntary and government departments, and people participated.