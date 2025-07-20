Mithun Reddy Sent to Rajahmundry Jail in Liquor Scam Case

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, named as A4 accused in the liquor scam case, was remanded to judicial custody till August 1 by the Vijayawada ACB Court on Sunday. Following the court's orders, police shifted him to the Rajahmundry Central Jail around 9 pm.

As news spread about his transfer, a large number of YSRCP workers gathered near the jail. Several leaders, including former MP Bharat, led the crowd. Police deployed heavy security to prevent any untoward incidents.

Mithun Reddy was taken straight into the jail premises in a police vehicle, avoiding any interaction with the crowd. With this, YSRCP workers and leaders dispersed after waiting for a while.

Mithun Reddy was arrested on Saturday by the SIT officials, who produced him before the ACB court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former MP Bharat strongly criticised the ruling government, alleging that the state was being run in violation of the Ambedkar Constitution with the use of "red books". He questioned how a scam could occur when the previous YSRCP government had increased revenue through legal liquor sales. Calling Mithun Reddy's arrest illegal, he said that thousands of people used to turn up whenever their leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stepped out, but not a single person was seen when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a public appearance.