MITS backs GI Tag application for Madanapalle silk sarees

Madanapalle: MITS Deemed-to-be University, Madanapalle, has extended support for filing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag application for ‘Madanapalle Silk and Silk Sarees’ through its Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (MITS-IPFC). Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj said the initiative aims to protect the unique identity, heritage, and craftsmanship of Madanapalle silk.

The application was submitted by Sri Chowdeshwari Silk Sarees Society, with MITS-IPFC providing legal and technical assistance, paving the way for wider recognition and economic benefits to farmers and weavers.