  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MITS backs GI Tag application for Madanapalle silk sarees

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 9:51 AM IST
MITS backs GI Tag application for Madanapalle silk sarees
X

Madanapalle: MITS Deemed-to-be University, Madanapalle, has extended support for filing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag application for ‘Madanapalle Silk and Silk Sarees’ through its Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (MITS-IPFC). Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj said the initiative aims to protect the unique identity, heritage, and craftsmanship of Madanapalle silk.

The application was submitted by Sri Chowdeshwari Silk Sarees Society, with MITS-IPFC providing legal and technical assistance, paving the way for wider recognition and economic benefits to farmers and weavers.

Tags

Madanapalle Silk GI tagMITS Deemed-to-be UniversityGI application supportsilk sarees heritageweavers economic benefits
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

National News

More
Share it
X