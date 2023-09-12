Mixed response to bandh in Guntur, Palnadu districts

Guntur/Narasaraopet: There was mixed response to the bandh in Guntur and Palnadu districts on Monday. Some educational institutions were voluntarily closed and some schools and colleges worked with police security. All banks, LIC, and business establishments were open. Normal life remains unaffected. Hotels and tea stalls were open. Police set up pickets at all important centres in Guntur to check untoward incidents. No untoward incident was reported and the bandh was peaceful.



TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed on Monday forcibly stopped RTC buses at NTR bus station in Guntur. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government and demanded the government to release TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar and Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Ravindra enforced the bandh.

Addressing the gathering, Degala Prabhakar alleged that the YSRCP government is trying to involve Naidu in financial crimes to take revenge on him. He warned that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the coming elections.

Later, police shifted Degala Prabhakar, Naseer Ahmed and CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar to Lalapet police station.

Police arrested Jana Sena State secretary Bonaboina Srinivasa Yadav along with the party leaders and shifted them to Arundelpet police station.

Police detained former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar at his house in Guntur. Later, he went to Pedakurapadu and protested. Similarly, TDP Palnadu district president GV Anjaneyulu enforced bandh in Vinukonda town. The TDP activists protested on the road.

TDP activists protested on Addanki-Narketpalli Highway and registered their protest in Dachepalli demanding immediate release of Naidu.

Police resorted to mild lathi-charge and restored the traffic. They detained Narasaraopet TDP Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu at his residence in Narasaraopet as a precautionary measure. TDP Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana enforced the bandh in Sattenapalli and warned that voters will teach a lesson to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections.Some of the doctors closed their hospitals in Palnadu district and registered their protest.